MADRID Spain's troubled lender Bankia (BKIA.MC) will likely integrate the banking and real estate activities of its parent group BFA after their cleanup by the state, a source with knowledge of the plan to reform the bank told Reuters on Monday.

"A very strong option is for Bankia to integrate BFA's banking business and real estate assets. BFA would then stop operating as a bank," the source said.

"The assets would be transferred after the cleanup," the source added.

Two government sources also said the injection of public money into Bankia would likely take place through convertible shares, also known as Contingent Convertible bonds (or CoCos), but that other options were also being looked at.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)