MADRID Spain's Bankia (BKIA.MC) will hold a board meeting on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The meeting will follow an announcement by Spain's Economy Minister Luis De Guindos on Wednesday that the state will inject at least 9 billion euros ($11.33 billion)to recapitalise the nationalised lender.

(Reporting By Carlos Ruano; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)