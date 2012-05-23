Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
MADRID Spain's Bankia (BKIA.MC) will hold a board meeting on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
The meeting will follow an announcement by Spain's Economy Minister Luis De Guindos on Wednesday that the state will inject at least 9 billion euros ($11.33 billion)to recapitalise the nationalised lender.
(Reporting By Carlos Ruano; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
British fashion and homeware retailer Laura Ashley Holdings Plc said pretax net profit for the year ending in June 2017 would fall below market expectations due to tough trading conditions.
LONDON British engineering group Cobham said it would take a 150 million pound charge on its work on Boeing's troubled KC-46 tanker program and downgraded its likely 2016 trading profit again.