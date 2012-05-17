MADRID Spain's fourth largest bank Bankia (BKIA.MC) said on Thursday in a statement to the stock market regulator that clients can be absolutely calm over the deposits they hold in the entity.

The statement also said that the evolution of deposits seen in the first half of May was seasonal, and that no substantial changes were expected in the balance of deposits in coming days.

"Depositors at Bankia can be absolutely reassured that their savings are safe," said the bank's new chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri in the statement.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer, writing by Nigel Davies)