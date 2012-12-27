Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
MADRID Spanish state-rescued lender Bankia will be excluded from the country's blue-chip index as of January 2 until the results of a recapitalisation are clear, the Spanish stock exchange operator said on Thursday.
A cash injection from Europe into BFA-Bankia, due to take place before the end of the year, will be done through the transfer of 18 billion euros (14.7 billion pounds) of paper issued by the European Stability Mechanism.
Bankia will then issue 10.7 billion euros of convertible bonds, or Cocos, which will be fully subscribed by its state-owned parent company BFA.
"Once the contingency convertible bonds are converted into ordinary shares and the official outcome of the capital increase has been made public, appropriate measures will be taken and published by the (stock exchange) committee," the operator said on Thursday.
(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Monday that uncertainty about U.S. policies, Brexit and elections in Germany and France would take their toll on the euro zone economy this year.