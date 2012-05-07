MADRID A Spanish government and Bank of Spain plan to reform Bankia (BKIA.MC) will involve major changes at the bank's management, government and Bank of Spain sources told Reuters on Monday.

"The plan is being finalised by the Economy Ministry and the Bank of Spain. It will include major changes in the management," a government source said.

The source also said the Spanish government would approve on Friday the guidelines for setting up holding companies to park and sell off toxic real estate assets, including a framework to create 10- to 15-year "bad banks".

A source from the Bank of Spain said that the plan for Bankia, which is likely to stick to its stand-alone strategy after the intervention, includes the possibility of asset sales.

"The possibility of strengthening the balance sheet through asset sales is on the table," the source said.

