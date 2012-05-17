MADRID Spanish bank Bankia (BKIA.MC), taken over by the state, will present a restructuring plan next week, a senior Spanish government source said on Thursday.

"The plan for Bankia will be presented next week," the source said, adding Bankia's parent company BFA (Banco Financiero y de Ahorros) may need to provision additional capital to cover future losses on its real estate assets.

"For Bankia, the last estimate is enough but BFA will need something on top of what it announced," the source said.

Bankia said this week it would need 4.7 billion euros (3.77 billion pounds) in capital to comply with the last banking reform while BFA would only need 91 million euros.

The source also said that Spain's Treasury could refinance itself at the current high yields for several months, although the country saw it as vital that funding costs fall.

(Reporting by Carlos Ruano, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Nigel Davies)