MADRID The Spanish government will inject at least 9 billion euros into nationalised lender Bankia (BKIA.MC) to recapitalise it, Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

The bank's directors will present a plan that "will indicate the capital needs to comply with all regulatory requirements," de Guindos told a parliamentary committee.

This will cover capital needs of 7.1 billion euros to comply with two banking reforms presented by the government in February and this month as well as 1.9 billion euros of capital buffers to comply with European capital rules, he said.

"The government will fully back the capital needs which result from this plan," de Guindos also said.

