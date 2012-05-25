Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
MADRID Spain's troubled Bankia, which asked for a state bailout of 19 billion euros on Friday, also revealed a 2.979 billion euro (2.38 billion pounds) loss for 2011 after restating its accounts.
The bank had stated in early May, before the state started a nationalisation process, that it had made a profit of just over 300 million euros for last year.
Bankia has since reviewed its loan portfolios and capital needs to assess how much bailout money it needed.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).