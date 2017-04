People use an ATM machine at a branch of Spain's nationalized lender Bankia in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

MADRID Spain's state-owned lender Bankia (BKIA.MC) posted on Friday a 3.3 percent fall in first quarter net profit from a year earlier as lower provisions offset pressure from low interest rates.

Bankia reported net profit of 237 million euros (184 million pounds), slightly below analysts' forecasts of 241 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 577 million euros, down 16.7 percent from a year ago, and in line with forecasts.

