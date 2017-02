MADRID Shares in troubled Spanish lender Bankia (BKIA.MC) fell a further 26 percent on Thursday, compounding a week of heavy losses that has seen the stock lose around two thirds of its value from a July stock listing.

The Spanish stock market regulator classed the shares "under auction" -- a procedure that kicks in when there is a particularly large order to buy or sell a stock and big mismatches betweeen bids and offers.

