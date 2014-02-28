MADRID Spain is making a 301 million euro $412 million (246 million pounds) profit on the sale of a 7.5 percent stake in Bankia, the lender's parent company BFA said, as the government started to return the country's biggest bailed-out bank to private ownership.

The shares were sold at 1.51 euros each on Friday, a discount of around 4 percent to their closing price on Thursday but 12 percent higher than the 1.35 euros the government bought them at last year.

Bankia said the demand for the shares topped 2.5 billion euros, almost twice the amount on offer, with international institutional investors showing the biggest interest.

While the sale is a powerful argument for the government as it struggles to convince angry Spaniards that the cleanup of the banking system has been a success, Spain is still a long way from recouping the more than 22 billion euros it injected into Bankia, a merger of seven failed regional savings banks.

Bankia became a symbol of Spain's financial crisis after the huge losses it and other banks suffered due to a property market collapse forced the government to take 41.3 billion euros in European aid to rescue its weakest lenders.

Based on the Bankia's current market capitalisation, the remaining 60.9 percent stake of the state in the lender is worth around 11.1 billion euros.

Bankia shares were down 3.8 percent at 1.52 euros at around 1000 GMT.

Senior government sources have told Reuters the state could sell its stake in several stages this year but would keep control of the bank until its Europe-agreed restructuring is fully completed.

The economy ministry closely followed the successful sale by the British government of a 6 percent stake in part-nationalised Lloyds (LLOY.L) last September.

Another Lloyds share offering is set to take place in March or April, with possibly a small number of shares being offered to retail investors.

($1 = 0.7309 euros)

(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Erica Billingham)