A man shouts slogans during a protest outside headquarters of Spain's fourth largest bank Bankia in Madrid May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Spain's Bankia (BKIA.MC) said on Saturday that it could sell its stakes in Spanish companies in future, a day after it asked the state for a 19 billion euro ($23.77 billion) bailout, the biggest ever bank rescue in the country.

Bankia and its parent group BFA have holdings in big Spanish companies, including in International Airlines Group (ICAG.L) and Iberdrola (IBE.MC)

"The BFA group and Bankia have a strong group of holdings (...) and the reason (for provivisioning against it) is that in future (...) we will logically look to start a sale process," said Jose Ignacio Goirigoizarri. ($1 = 0.7992 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah White and Andres Gonzalez)