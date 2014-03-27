LONDON Aldermore, the fledgeling British bank attempting to challenge the big players in small business and household lending, has named former Coutts and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) banker Glyn Jones as its new chairman.

Aldermore was founded in 2009 and has established itself as one of the more credible newcomers taking on Britain's high street players.

Jones fills a void left after David Arculus stepped down as Aldermore chairman in July, leaving director John Callender to fill the role on an interim basis.

Jones was previously chief executive of Coutts Group, the private banking arm of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), and was general manager of international private banking at Asia-focused Standard Chartered (STAN.L).

He is currently chairman of Aspen Insurance Holdings, a London-based specialty insurance firm listed in New York.

Aldermore was set up by former Barclays (BARC.L) executive Phillip Monks, with backing from private equity firms AnaCap and Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners.

