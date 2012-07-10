LONDON The Financial Services Authority said Barclays frequently argued for regulatory approaches "which are at the aggressive end of interpretation", in a scathing letter to the bank in April that was released on Tuesday.

"The cumulative effect... has been to leave us with an impression that Barclays has a tendency continually to seek advantage from complex structures or favourable regulatory interpretations," the letter sent by FSA Chairman Adair Turner, dated April 10.

The letter was sent to Barclays Chairman Marcus Agius. Two parts of the letter were redacted before it was given to MPs before Agius appeared before them on Tuesday. (Reporting by Steve Slater)