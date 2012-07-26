A logo of Barclays bank is seen outside a branch in Altrincham, northern England April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON A near 9 million pound pay-off for a Barclays Plc investment banker at the centre of the Libor scandal is a "reward for failure" and he should instead be pursued to retrieve previous pay awards, shareholders and politicians said.

Jerry del Missier, who quit as chief operating officer after Barclays was fined $450 million for manipulating Libor interest rates, will get the cash pay-off under a deal negotiated just before he left, a person familiar with the matter said.

"Don't they ever learn anything? It's all very well saying that's the nature of the contract, but nobody writes a contract without good-leaver status somewhere," said a top 40 shareholder in the bank, who asked not to be named.

"It's not difficult to say people weren't too impressed. We for one are mightily pissed off," he said.

John Mann, a member of the opposition Labour party who sits on the Treasury Select Committee which quizzed del Missier and other people involved in the scandal, said: "This is reward for failure. He oversaw a team that is under criminal investigation and civil claims."

Canadian Del Missier told the committee he told staff to lower their Libor submissions following a conversation he had with his boss Bob Diamond in 2008, believing the Bank of England had sanctioned it.

Del Missier, who could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday, quit a week after the crisis erupted at the British bank, just hours after Diamond was forced to resign as chief executive.

Del Missier's payout was an affront to the business community, taxpayers and Barclays customers, Mann said.

"Instead he should be pursued by Barclays in order to repay his previous totally unjustified bonuses, which are now proven to have been paid under false pretences," Mann added.

Barclays said it had no plans to disclose details of del Missier's pay. The former co-head of its investment bank did not sit on its board so did not have to disclose pay details.

He was one of two unnamed senior executives who earned at least 6.5 million pounds last year.

Sky News said del Missier verbally agreed an 8.75 million pound pay-off with Marcus Agius, the outgoing chairman of Barclays, as the bank felt there was no legal basis for forcing him to forego the cash payout.

The fate of his share options which could be worth up to 40 million pounds was unclear, the Sky report said.

"It is staggering that the contracts of these banking executives seem to deliver such vast rewards even in circumstances such as this resignation," said Chris Leslie, Labour's shadow financial secretary to the Treasury.

