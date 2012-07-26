Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa listens to a reporter's question during a news conference in Tokyo June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Thursday the Libor scandal is a serious problem that could hurt the fairness of the financial markets.

It is important to establish a system to prevent fraudulent manipulation of the rate, Shirakawa told a financial committee of the Japanese parliament's upper house.

Manipulation of Libor, the London interbank offered rate, is being investigated by authorities.

Libor is calculated daily in London for the U.S. dollar and other currencies when panels of banks submit estimates of how much it costs them to borrow from each other.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Watson)