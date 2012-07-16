LONDON The former chief operating officer of Barclays, Jerry del Missier, appeared before a the Commons Treasury Select Committee on Monday to answer questions as part of a probe into the Libor interest rate rigging scandal.

Following are comments from del Missier:

ON LOWBALLING LIBOR

Asked do you consider loballing to be improper? "No I don't."

"The notion of manipulation is something that is very difficult to contemplate."

"I regret the fact that Barclays' reputation has been sullied by the collective actions outlined in the document."

ON CONTROL AT THE BANK

"There was clearly a breach of fundamental control and that is exactly why we found ourselves in this position and why we paid a large fine and why we instituted significant enhancements as a result of that."

ON CONTACTS WITH BOE'S TUCKER

"I took the action on the basis of the phone call that I had had with Mr Diamond.

"He said that he had a conversation with Mr Tucker of the Bank of England, that the Bank of England was getting pressure from Whitehall around Barclays, the health of Barclays as a result of Libor rates and that we should get our Libor rates down and that we should not be outliers."

Asked did he regard it as an instruction from the Bank of England or authorities? "From the Bank of England."

ON THE INSTRUCTION

"At the time it did not see an inappropriate action given that this was coming from the Bank of England.

Asked was it an instruction from Mr Diamond to you to lowball Libor? "Yes it was."

"I passed the instruction on to the head of the money market desk. I relayed the content of the conversation I had with Mr diamond and fully expected the Bank of England views would be fully incorporated in the Libor submission. I expected that they would take those views into account."

ON THE LIBOR RATE

"At the time the rate was hugely subjective. At the time it seemed appropriate given everything that was going on.

ON THE MANIPULATION OF LIBOR

"The manipulation of Libor is illegal, according to what you have just read."

WAS THIS A SIGNIFICANT EVENT

"There were many, many big events going on in this period. The entire financial system was hanging in the balance and in the ... scheme of things that was going on it didn't seem a significant event, given the number of significant events that were transpiring at the time."

(Reporting by Kate Holton)