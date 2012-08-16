Rolls-Royce weighs on FTSE 100 after five-day advance
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
ZURICH UBS UBSN.VX isn't currently in settlement talks with authorities to end allegations it manipulated key interest rates, the Swiss bank's chairman says in a newspaper interview.
"UBS was the first bank to go to the authorities when we had grounds for suspicion in 2010. As a result, we received conditional immunity, meaning we are a key witness," Axel Weber says in Friday's edition of German daily Handelsblatt.
In June, British bank Barclays (BARC.L) agreed to pay U.S. and British authorities $453 million to settle allegations it manipulated key interest rates, and a number of other banks are expected to follow suit.
A handful of banks including UBS, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Deutsche Bank AG and Barclays Plc were subpoenaed recently in a joint New York-Connecticut investigation into possible Libor rigging, according to a person familiar with the probe.
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.