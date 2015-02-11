BONN, Germany Greece alone would be responsible for winding down any problem bank this year and cannot count on help from other European bank resolution funds, the head of Germany's financial watchdog, soon to lead the EU's bank resolution authority, said on Wednesday.

"For everything up to Dec. 31, the Greek national resolution authority is responsible," Elke Koenig told a journalist briefing at supervisor Bafin's headquarters.

Tensions remain high as Greece, the EU and the ECB wrestle over how deal with the Mediterranean country's massive debt.

"If talks should fail and it came to uncontrolled movements in Greece, national supervisory authorities would be in charge,” said Koenig, who takes up her new post as head of the EU Single Resolution Board on March 1 and aims to have the organisation fully operational by Jan. 1 next year.

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis headed for a showdown with euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday after his new leftist-led government won a parliamentary confidence vote for its refusal to extend an international bailout.

The European Central Bank took over supervision of the euro area's biggest banks in November, including the four largest lenders in Greece. The remainder fall under the responsibility of national supervisors.

The ECB will work hand in hand with the Single Resolution Board, which is tasked with deciding when to wind down failing banks and making sure this can be done without jeopardising financial stability and at minimal cost to taxpayers.

The board will ensure resolution plans are in place and will have a fund at its disposal for winding down wayward banks - paid for by the banks themselves - which is expected to rise gradually to 55 billion euros (41 billion pounds) by 2023.

"The ship is pretty empty," Koenig said of the funding the authority will initially have at its disposal.

Koenig and her SRB colleagues will be looking closely this year at how to raise bridge financing while the fund builds, including tapping the capital markets or Europe's ESM bailout fund, she said.

The Brussels-based SRB is expected to have 100-120 employees by the end of this year, rising to 250-300 by the end of 2016, she added.

(Additional reporting by Andreas Kroener; editing by Thomas Atkins)