Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON Luxembourg will support Britain's legal challenge to Europe's proposed Financial Transaction Tax, the country's finance minister, Luc Frieden, said on Monday.
"We are very sympathetic to the stance of the UK... We will certain bring our support to the case that has been started in the European Court of Justice," Frieden said during a question and answer session at the City Week banking conference.
The British government filed a deadline day challenge to the tax at the European Court of Justice last Thursday.
Its objections stem from the fact as Europe's largest financial centre, London has the most to lose if finance firms move their trading operations to parts of the world free from such taxes.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.