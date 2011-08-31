NEW YORK A U.S. federal court judge has dismissed claims by Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) and the mortgage unit of France's BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA) that Bank of America (BAC.N) breached its obligations on a total of more than $1.7 billion (1.0 billion pound) of mortgage-related transactions, according to court documents.

In a decision made public on Tuesday, Judge Robert Sweet of the U.S. district Court in Manhattan gave BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank 30 days to file fresh complaints.

The decision came just months after Sweet had allowed both the plaintiffs to proceed with their lawsuits against the U.S. bank related to losses they incurred in connection with the collapse of mortgage lender Taylor Bean & Whittaker Mortgage Corp.

Bank of America was a trustee for notes issued by Taylor Bean's Ocala Funding LLC unit.

Ocala used proceeds from note sales to Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas's mortgage unit to buy Taylor Bean mortgages. But when Taylor Bean collapsed it was unable to repay the notes.

Taylor Bean was once the 12th-largest mortgage originator in the United States but went bankrupt in August.

Deutsche Bank and BNP filed the original suit in November 2OO9 saying that Bank of America breached its obligations on a total of more than $1.7 billion of mortgage-related transactions.

All three parties were not immediately available for comment.

The cases are Deutsche Bank AG v Bank of America, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 09-9784; and BNP Paribas Mortgage Corp v Bank of America, No. 09-9783.

(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; editing by Carol Bishopric)