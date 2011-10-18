The sign of a Bank of America ATM machine is pictured in downtown Los Angeles October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) posted a third-quarter profit, boosted by accounting gains, but its main businesses struggled as income from lending and investment banking fell.

Chief Executive Brian Moynihan is under pressure to prove he is turning around the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank, which has been besieged by mortgage losses and lawsuits.

During the quarter, the bank shed assets to boost its capital levels. The asset sales contributed to Bank of America's ceding its ranking as the largest U.S. bank by assets to JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N). BofA fell to No. 2.

The asset sales could also cut into future revenue, as could the bank's shrinking loan book. Adding to the bank's difficulties, the Federal Reserve's efforts to lower longer-term interest rates is weighing on lending margins for banks.

"Their interest income is under pressure and they're going to have trouble growing loans. These are not very good results," said Bill Hassiepen, senior analyst at credit rating agency Egan-Jones Ratings Co.

In response to the difficult outlook for lending, Bank of America this quarter announced plans to slash 30,000 jobs over the next few years.

Still, the bank's shares rose, because investors had been bracing for the worst and received few surprises.

"The bar is just so low for them right now, anybody could jump over it," said Paul Miller, analyst at FBR Capital Markets. "All they had to do was show up, and they did."

In late-morning trading, Bank of America shares were up 41 cents, or 6.8 percent, to $6.44 (4.10 pounds). Their 52-week high is $15.31 last January 14, Reuters data show.

GAINS HELP, CORE RESULTS "SUSPECT"

Quarterly net income for shareholders was $5.89 billion, or 56 cents per share, compared with a loss of $7.65 billion, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier, when the bank took a $10.4 billion accounting charge. Revenue rose 6 percent to $28.7 billion.

Bank of America recorded $9.8 billion of pretax benefits from two accounting gains and from selling China Construction Bank Corp (601939.SS) shares. It also took a pretax loss of $2.2 billion for private equity and strategic investments.

During the quarter, Moynihan secured a $5 billion investment from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) (BRKb.N)

Excluding one-time items, profit was 25 cents per share, according to Barclays Capital analyst Jason Goldberg. Analysts on average expected 19 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters

Net interest income fell to $10.74 billion from $12.72 billion a year earlier, while net interest margin, or what the bank makes in loan interest versus what it pays for deposits, shrank to 2.32 percent from 2.72 percent.

Other major banks such as JPMorgan and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) also posted shrinking margins. Quarterly profit rose at Wells Fargo and at Citigroup Inc (C.N) but fell at JPMorgan.

Bank of America's noninterest expense, excluding a goodwill writedown a year earlier, rose 4.7 percent to $17.6 billion.

The bank has faced a backlash over its plan to charge customers $5 per month to use debit cards, which could boost future fee income.

Total employment edged up to 288,739 on September 30 from 288,084 three months earlier, but about 2,000 employees have been told they will be let go.

Chief Financial Officer Bruce Thompson told reporters the bank is cutting jobs in its global banking and markets division because of "less robust" market conditions. He didn't provide a specific number but said the reductions were separate from 3,500 layoffs that took place across the bank starting in September.

MORTGAGES, INVESTMENT BANKING WEIGH

The overhang from Bank of America's mortgage exposure persisted: the mortgage unit lost $1.1 billion in the third quarter, nearly triple the $392 million loss a year ago.

Analysts believe the bank's $2.5 billion purchase in 2008 of Countrywide Financial Corp has cost more than $30 billion because of writedowns and lawsuits.

The unit recorded $500 million of pretax litigation expenses. And despite a boom in home refinancings, the bank originated just $33 billion of home loans, down from $40.4 billion in the prior quarter and $71.9 billion a year earlier.

Thompson said the bank expected to continue selling pieces of the mortgage servicing rights, and should finish shedding its correspondent mortgage business by year-end.

The bank also disclosed that government-backed mortgage investors are requesting repurchases on loans made before 2007, something it views as "inconsistent with our interpretation of our contractual obligations," according to the bank's earnings presentation.

As global dealmaking dried up, the bank's global banking and markets unit lost $302 million, compared with profit of $1.56 billion in the prior quarter and $1.47 billion a year earlier. Revenue from investment banking and trading fell 36 percent and 22 percent, respectively, from the second quarter.

That unit comprises much of Merrill Lynch & Co's former operations that Bank of America agreed to buy at the height of the 2008 global financial crisis. It had been a key source of profit as other businesses haemorrhaged money.

Results from credit cards also weakened, as profit fell 35 percent from the second quarter to $1.26 billion.

(Reporting by Rick Rothacker and Joe Rauch in Charlotte, North Carolina; Additional reporting by Edward Krudy and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr and John Wallace)