NEW YORK Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway will invest $5 billion (3 billion pounds) in Bank of America, sending the bank's stock surging 20 percent and lifting the entire financial sector.

Bank of America said in a statement on Thursday it would sell Berkshire 50,000 shares of cumulative perpetual preferred stock with a 6 percent annual dividend.

JON FINGER, MANAGING PARTNER OF FINGER INTERESTS, HOUSTON

"This helps with the credibility gap that I think has existed in the minds of some shareholders. It reiterates the point that the balance sheet is healthy. They needed an endorsement in the market and they got it."

PAUL HARRIS, PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT AVENUE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, TORONTO

"Maybe they (BofA) felt they wanted more capital and a bigger buffer... but I guess my view is that they're not diluting common shareholders again to do it. And they're doing it to the right person (Buffett) because he understands the banking industry."

SEAN EGAN, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND PRINCIPAL, EGAN-JONES RATINGS IN HAVERFORD, PENNSYLVANIA

"This proves to the market that if the bank needs additional capital, which we don't believe they do, but if they needed to calm the market by raising capital, they could do it within 30 minutes with a quick call to Uncle Warren."

MALCOLM POLLEY, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT STEWART CAPITAL ADVISORS, PITTSBURGH

"I think he's being pretty opportunistic but that's classic Buffett.

He's not going to make a preferred investment in a company he doesn't think is going to be around. This gives him a pretty certain return."

JACK KAPLAN, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER OF CARRET ASSET, NEW YORK

"It's definitely confidence-inspiring for sure. The rate he's getting is not as generous as the one that GE and Goldman Sachs paid, which says a lot.

"It's not surprising that Bank of America needed this investment given the news that's been swirling around, but the premium is not a crisis-level premium."

GARY TOWNSEND, CEO, HILL-TOWNSEND CAPITAL, CHEVY CHASE, MARYLAND

"It is very much in character with what we've seen from Berkshire in the past. It's a preferred investment.

I think it's a confidence builder for the entire financial sector.

It's interesting how it comes right before the Jackson Hole presentation by Bernanke."

BRUCE BITTLES, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO, NASHVILLE

"It comes as a surprise because the stock was languishing... I think it's a positive in that markets had lost a lot of confidence.

Financials have been at the heart of the decline all year long. They have underperformed. The bigger story is it should give the average investor more confidence."

(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra, Claire Baldwin, Ashley Lau, Dan Wilchins and Jonathan Spicer in New York and Joe Rauch in Charlotte; Editing by Chris Kaufman)