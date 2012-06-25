LONDON Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) named Goldman Sachs (GS.N) banker Diego De Giorgi as a co-head of its investment bank in Europe, the latest in a flurry of changes at the top of the region's investment banks.

De Giorgi, chief operating officer of the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs in New York, will join Bank of America in January, BAML said on Monday.

He will share the role as co-head of Global Corporate and Investment Banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa with Bob Elfring, who joined the bank in 2011.

"Diego ... has almost 20 years experience in European investment banking, covering financial institutions and southern European clients in particular," BAML investment bank head Christian Meissner said.

The U.S. bank, under pressure to improve its flagging performance, in March lost Andrea Orcel - the architect of many of Europe's biggest banking deals - to Swiss group UBS UBSN.VX where he will co-head the investment bank.

Orcel was the banker of choice for clients such as Spanish bank Santander (SAN.MC) and Italian peer UniCredit (CRDI.MI). Hiring De Giorgi - who is Italian - may put BAML in a better position in southern Europe.

Six BAML bankers followed Orcel weeks after he left for the Swiss bank, most of whom had experience in Spain and Italy, two countries where investment banking advice is in demand because the banking sectors need restructuring.

BAML hit back at UBS a month later, when UBS veteran Alex Wilmot-Sitwell defected to the U.S. bank.

Elfring, a Dutchman, joined BAML as head of investment banking for Benelux and Northern Europe last year. Before that, he worked at Credit Suisse CSGN.VX.

The two new hires will report to Meissner and Wilmott-Sitwell, president of Europe and Emerging Markets (ex-Asia), effectively stepping into the role Meissner held himself before he was promoted to his global role.

BAML posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. While it was among the hardest-hit of the major U.S. banks, it has been on the mend, passing the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest stress test in March.

(Editing by Dan Lalor)