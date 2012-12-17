Governor of the Bank of Canada Mark Carney speaks to the business community during a luncheon in Toronto, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

OTTAWA The Bank of Canada's general counsel has determined that Governor Mark Carney did not engage in a conflict of interest when he and his family stayed at the home of Liberal legislator and finance critic Scott Brison, Carney spokesman Jeremy Harrison said on Monday.

Harrison confirmed that Carney and his family stayed at a home owned by Brison in Nova Scotia during part of their summer vacation this year, news that was revealed in a Globe and Mail story on Saturday on Liberal attempts to get Carney to run for leader of the party. Harrison said Carney and Brison have been personal friends for about a decade.

"The Bank of Canada's general counsel (Jeremy Farr), who is responsible for enforcing the bank's conflict of interest policy, has assessed that this visit does not breach the bank's conflict of interest guidelines in any way," Harrison said.

"Neither the Bank of Canada, nor Governor Carney, have an actual or potential commercial or business relationship with Mr. Brison. Mr. Carney's acceptance of hospitality provided by a personal friend does not arise out of ‘activities associated with official bank duties'. Nor can it be defined as partisan or political activity."

The Globe and Mail newspaper reported that Brison, along with a number of other senior party members, have expressed interest in seeing Carney lead the Liberal Party .

In public, Carney repeatedly batted away questions about his political ambitions, at one point telling a news conference: "Why don't I become a circus clown? I appreciate the great concern about my career but I have gainful employment and I intend to continue it.

But the latest revelations have led to criticisms from some commentators, who say there are risks the central bank's impartiality could be called into question if officials are linked too closely to politics.

In the end, Carney opted to remain a central banker and accepted an offer to become governor of the Bank of England starting next July.

