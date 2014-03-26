SHANGHAI Bank of China (BoC) (601988.SS) (3988.HK) posted on Wednesday an 11 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profits, beating estimates, as China's fourth-largest lender shrugged off concerns about rising bad loans and cut provisions.

Net profit rose to 36.7 billion yuan ($5.9 billion) in the fourth quarter from 33.1 billion yuan in the same 2012 period, according to Reuters calculations based on full-year profit figures.

The profit is slightly above the average estimate of 34.2 billion yuan made by six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. For 2013, BoC's net profit rose 12.5 percent to 156.9 billion yuan from 139.4 billion yuan a year earlier.

"The Bank set clear priorities in a bid to comprehensively tighten risk control, paying particular attention to key fields including overcapacity industries, local government financial vehicles and real estate," BoC President Chen Siqing in the earnings statement.

In a sign of confidence in its asset book, BoC's bad loan provisions dropped 15.7 percent year-on-year in the fourth-quarter.

The decline contrasts with second-largest lender, the Agricultural Bank of China (601288.SS) (1288.HK), which on Tuesday posted its slowest profit growth in 2013 since it became listed due to higher bad loan provisions.

A slowdown in China's economic growth and the debt overhang from the massive credit-fuelled stimulus that policymakers launched in response to the 2008 financial crisis are stoking concern about a rise in loan defaults.

BoC's non-performing loan ratio was flat at 0.96 percent at end-December compared to end-September. The share of special mention loans, which measure loans not yet classified as non-performing but under pressure, fell by half a percentage point.

Net interest income increased by 10.4 percent in 2013, while gains in net fees and commissions rose 17.4 percent.

The bank's net interest margin was 2.24 percent at the end of the fourth quarter, from 2.22 percent at the end of the previous quarter. Analysts say tighter credit conditions in the fourth quarter supported bank margins by increasing their bargaining power to demand higher interest rates from borrowers.

BoC is the second of China's big four banks to report its earnings so far. Its Hong Kong shares closed 2.5 percent ahead of the results announcement.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Gabriel Wildau and Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy)