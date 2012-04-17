Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney speaks during a news conference upon the release of the Monetary Policy Report in Ottawa January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

The Bank of Canada on Tuesday dismissed as inaccurate a newspaper report which said Governor Mark Carney had been approached as a possible candidate to take over as head of the Bank of England.

The Financial Times, citing what it said were three people involved in the process, said Carney had been approached by a member of the Bank of England's court, the largely non-executive body that oversees its activities.

"The FT report that Governor Carney was approached as a potential candidate for the head of the Bank of England is not accurate," said Bank of Canada spokesman Jeremy Harrison.

Bank Governor Mervyn King is due to retire in June 2013.

In London, an official at the Treasury told Reuters that no decision had been taken yet on the process of appointing King's successor and said the finance ministry had not approached the Bank of England's court for help.

"We will announce the selection process for the Governor in due course. We want the best person for the job," the official said.

Carney, who does not hold British nationality, took the helm at the Bank of Canada in 2008 and his mandate ends in 2015. He became chair of the Financial Stability Board, the body tasked with implementing global financial reforms, in November 2011.

Naming an outsider to head the British central bank would be a highly unusual break with tradition. Carney, who is married to a British woman, lived in London at one point during his Goldman Sachs (GS.N) career.

Carney is scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. (4:15 p.m. British Time) in Ottawa following the release of the central bank's quarterly Monetary Policy Report.

