Apple says to add two more R&D centers in China
HONG KONG Apple will set up two new research and development centers in Shanghai and Suzhou in China, it said in a statement in its Chinese website on Friday.
The Bank of England will oversee simulated hacking attacks of more than 20 major banks and other financial institutions in the United Kingdom to test the resilience of their computer systems, the Financial Times reported on Monday citing sources.
The FT reported the exercise called cyber threat and vulnerability management, is being overseen by Andrew Gracie, director of the UK's special resolution unit within the Bank.
Companies likely to participate include Royal Bank of Scotland and the London Stock Exchange, the paper said.
The FT said the programme will involve cyber specialists from companies approved to do penetration testing.
BoE has conducted a pilot of the scheme, the FT reported citing two people familiar with the process.
The Bank could not be immediately be reached outside regular working hours.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
SEOUL A South Korean court said on Friday it has reassigned Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee's bribery trial to another judge, following questions about the previous judge's connection to a woman Lee is accused of bribing.