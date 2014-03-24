Primulas bloom outside the Bank of England in the City of London March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Policymakers are likely to disagree when deciding the timing of Britain's first interest rate rise, a member of the Bank of England's rate-setting committee said on Sunday, denying claims that these differences had been hushed up in minutes of meetings.

In an opinion piece on the Financial Times' website, external Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member David Miles wrote that there had been disagreements about the amount of spare capacity in the British economy, and the impact this has on inflation. (link.reuters.com/gab87v)

"That will naturally lead to differences in view on the right level of bank rate down the road," he said.

The amount of spare capacity in the economy is an indicator of how much room it has to grow before interest rates need to be raised. Once an economy hits full capacity, growth that is faster than its long-term trend is likely to generate inflation.

The central bank has said it does not expect to raise interest rates from a record-low 0.5 percent soon, but intends to do so before all the spare capacity in Britain's economy is used up.

Miles said when rates finally begin to rise, the increase will probably be gradual, and are likely to move back to a level below what we used to think of as normal.

Martin Weale, another member of the MPC, said on Thursday that Britain's economy was likely to run out of spare capacity faster than most Bank of England officials estimated last month. He believes there was just 0.9 percent spare capacity.

The BoE's inflation report from February said the amount of spare capacity was probably 1.0-1.5 percent of gross domestic product, but other BoE officials, including Governor Mark Carney, said this month that the figure was probably slightly above this range.

