DUBLIN, AUG 24 - Bank of Ireland (BoI) (BKIR.I) revived plans to impose losses on a section of bondholders on Wednesday after administrative difficulties scuppered an earlier heavily discounted debt-for-equity offer.

The bond, originally sold by the Bristol & West Building Society, which was taken over by BoI in 1997, has a face value of 75 million pounds, representing just over 3 percent of the junior bondholders the bank has been imposing losses on.

BOI initially asked the bondholders to swap their bonds for cash or equity but scrapped the offer after just 12 percent of holders had replied due to difficulties arising from holding the security in certificated form.

The fresh offer is for cash only, and holders have until September 22 to decide whether to accept a total cash consideration of 40.2 pounds per 100 pounds in the nominal amount of the bonds, a 60 percent discount.

The bank said it expected to publish the results of the offer a day later.

It raised almost half of the 4.2 billion euros (3 billion pounds) of additional capital it was required to find by the end of July under an EU-IMF bailout by hitting junior debt holders with losses and anticipates raising another 400 million euros through further such "burden sharing."

The bank avoided falling under majority state ownership last month after a group of North American investors bought a 35 percent stake in it for 1.1 billion euros.

