A woman passes a branch of the Bank of Ireland, in London on October 2, 2008. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

DUBLIN Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I) does not expect current global market volatility to disrupt its plans to sell key non-core assets this year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We are quite well advanced on the sale process of a number of portfolios which we had identified for sale. We have 10 billion euros (8.80 billion pounds) to sell before December 2013. We would like to front-end that as much as possible," Richie Boucher told reporters.

"We do not see the current level of volatility impacting very significantly where we expect to come out.

In addition to the 10 billion euros in sales, Bank of Ireland plans to run-off about 20 billion in loans the same period as part of a pledge to radically shrink its balance sheet under the terms of an EU-IMF rescue package for Ireland.

The Wall Street Journal reported Bank of Ireland had sold its $1.4 U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio to Wells Fargo (WFC.N), citing people familiar with the matter.

Boucher said the bank hoped to raise more term funding this year after generating 2.9 billion euros in June and July in secured unguaranteed issues to replace maturing central bank funding. ($1 = 0.703 euro)

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Dan Lalor)