DUBLIN Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I) said it had returned to profitability in the first two months of the year, the first Irish lender to do so since the country's financial crisis began.

The country's only lender to escape nationalisation, Bank of Ireland also said it had cut its full-year loss by almost two thirds in 2013 on a fall in the number of homeowners in arrears and improved margins.

Its underlying loss before tax shrank to 569 million euros ($785.9 million)from 1.5 billion euros a year ago, while operating profit jumped fourfold to a little more than 1 billion euros.

The bank said it is well placed to benefit from a more favourable business environment, with Ireland out of its bailout, back in bond markets and expecting economic growth of 2 percent this year.

"We've made very substantial progress. We're now in profit and generating capital," Chief Executive Richie Boucher told reporters. "From here, it's about availing of the opportunities."

The bank's net interest margin - a key metric that shows the profitability of its lending - jumped to 2.03 percent in the second half of 2013, meeting its target of 2 percent-plus ahead of schedule.

The gap between operating profit and its underlying loss before tax was because of a 1.6 billion euro impairment charge, down only slightly from a year ago. The bank said it had taken into consideration calls from the central bank that it make extra loan-loss provisions after an industry-wide review late last year.

The proportion of homeowners in arrears for more than 90 days fell to 7.4 percent, from 7.9 percent in June, the first time an Irish bank has reported a drop in troubled mortgages.

Boucher said he expects a significant improvement in the impairment charge this year and that he is confident the bank will not need further capital after European-wide stress tests later this year.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and David Goodman)