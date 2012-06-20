DUBLIN Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I) has appointed former Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) banker Archie Kane as its chairman and key shareholder Wilbur Ross is also joining the board, the bank said on Wednesday.

Kane, who retired from Lloyds last year, replaces Pat Molloy, who oversaw the recapitalisation of the bank and the sale of a 35 percent stake to U.S. investors led by Ross.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Greg Mahlich)