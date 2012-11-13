The Bank of Ireland logo is seen through raindrops on a window in Dublin February 22, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I) said it was starting to benefit from lower funding costs and a steadier economy as the bailed-out lender launched its most significant bond issue in over three years.

Hammered by the bursting of a gigantic property bubble, Ireland and its banks were locked out of capital markets two years ago, forcing the state into an international bailout and lenders to turn to the European Central Bank (ECB) for funding.

After the government began its gradual market return in July, Bank of Ireland is aiming to follow suit by raising at least 500 million euros from a 3-year, non-state backed covered bond on Tuesday.

According to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, the prospects look good, with order books approaching 2.5 billion euros and more than 170 accounts involved.

Bank of Ireland is focused on restoring profitability after becoming the first Irish lender to meet a deleveraging target set under the country's EU/IMF bailout, and said it was also making progress on that front by cutting costs, reducing deposit rates and increasing margins.

"As expected, and despite the ongoing pressure arising from exceptionally low official interest rates, the group's net interest margin has started to be positively impacted by the actions taken," it said in a trading update, without giving further details.

The only Irish lender to avoid full-state control after the property crash, Bank of Ireland has nevertheless seen its margins squeezed, particularly due to the cost of taking in deposits by having to offer high interest rates to attract them and by paying a fee to the state to guarantee them.

Even when guarantee costs were excluded, the bank's net interest margin - the gap between what it charges for loans and what it pays to borrow - fell 13 basis points to 1.2 percent in the first half of the year, raising a question mark over its goal to reach 2 percent by 2014.

The bank said on Tuesday it was starting to benefit from lower funding costs, including paying less to attract a rising number of deposits.

"Although the Irish economy has begun to stabilise, challenging conditions remain," it added.

Those include the number of homeowners struggling to pay their mortgages, although Bank of Ireland said the pace in growth of mortgage arrears had continued to reduce, making it confident that impairment charges would also fall.

The 15 percent state-owned lender said its customer deposits had risen 3 percent to 74 billion euros, helping further trim its loan to deposit ratio to less than 130 percent from 136 percent in June.

"This is a solid statement, suggesting that margin and cost trends are heading in the right direction," Emer Lang of Davy Stockbrokers said in a note.

"We do not envisage any changes to estimates at this stage."

At 1330 GMT, Bank of Ireland shares were up 2.2 percent at 0.095 euros.

The bank, which said it had cut its central bank drawings to 21 billion euros from 28 billion in June and hopes to make a further dent through its fresh round of fund raising, will announce results of the bond issue later on Tuesday.

The bond will be the Bank of Ireland's first public covered issuance without the help of a government guarantee since September 2009. It raised unguaranteed funds through a smaller deal backed by UK mortgages last year.

(Editing by Mark Potter)