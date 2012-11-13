The Bank of Ireland logo is seen through raindrops on a window in Dublin February 22, 2010. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN/LONDON Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I) on Tuesday raised 1 billion euros in its most significant bond issue in over three years and said it was starting to benefit from lower funding costs and a steadier economy.

Hammered by the bursting of a gigantic property bubble, Ireland and its banks were locked out of capital markets two years ago, forcing the state into an international bailout and lenders to turn to the European Central Bank (ECB) for funding.

After the government began its gradual market return in July, Bank of Ireland followed suit with a 3-year, non-state backed covered bond, raising the fresh funds against an order book of 2.5 billion euro.

The bond was bought "almost exclusively" by international investors and the bank will use the funds to reduce its borrowings from the ECB which currently stand at 21 billion euros, a source with knowledge of the bank's plans told Reuters.

That 21 billion is secured against a range of collateral including between 5 and 6 billion euros of the kind of mortgages used in Tuesday's transaction.

A source with knowledge of the situation said the bank could "in time" eliminate more of its ECB borrowings by funding those mortgages in the market instead of at the ECB. He declined to be drawn on the timing of any future issues.

Another source described interest in the offering as encouraging but would not be drawn on whether the bank was likely to try to raise more funds soon.

Swapping ECB funding for private investors will hurt the bank's net interest margin - since ECB funding is far cheaper - but will help the bank in its goal to return to a "sustainable" funding base, one source said.

The bond was Bank of Ireland's first public covered issuance without the help of a government guarantee since September 2009.

"BOI's return to non-guaranteed public market funding is a further sign of balance sheet recovery and investor confidence in the bank," said Stephen Lyons of Davy Stockbrokers.

At 1530 GMT, Bank of Ireland shares were up 2.2 percent at 0.095 euros.

CHALLENGES REMAIN

After becoming the first Irish lender to meet a deleveraging target set under the country's EU/IMF bailout, Bank of Ireland is focusing on restoring profitability and said in a trading update on Tuesday that it was also making progress on that front by cutting costs, reducing deposit rates and increasing margins.

"As expected, and despite the ongoing pressure arising from exceptionally low official interest rates, the group's net interest margin has started to be positively impacted by the actions taken," it said, without giving further details.

The only Irish lender to avoid full state control after the property crash, Bank of Ireland has nevertheless seen its margins squeezed, particularly due to the cost of taking in deposits by having to offer high interest rates to attract them and by paying a fee to the state to guarantee them.

Even when guarantee costs were excluded, the bank's net interest margin - the gap between what it charges for loans and what it pays to borrow - fell 13 basis points to 1.2 percent in the first half of the year, raising a question mark over its goal to reach 2 percent by 2014.

The 15 percent state-owned lender said on Tuesday it was starting to benefit from lower funding costs, including paying less to attract a rising number of deposits.

"Although the Irish economy has begun to stabilise, challenging conditions remain," it added.

Those include the number of homeowners struggling to pay their mortgages, although Bank of Ireland said the pace in growth of mortgage arrears had continued to reduce, making it confident that impairment charges would also fall.

It added that its customer deposits had risen 3 percent to 74 billion euros, helping further trim its loan to deposit ratio to less than 130 percent from 136 percent in June.

(Editing by Mark Potter and David Cowell)