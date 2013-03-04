European shares slip as Trump tweet hits drugmakers
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday as shares in big international drugmakers were hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
DUBLIN Bank of Ireland's (BKIR.I) chief executive reiterated on Monday that the lender was not involved in any talks to move loss-making mortgages that track the European Central Bank's low interest rate off its balance sheet.
Ireland's government was last year looking at ways to shift so-called "tracker" mortgages from state-run Allied Irish Banks (ALBK.I) and permanent tsb IPM.I off their books, and Bank of Ireland said at the time it was not part of those discussions.
"We are not involved in any discussions on moving our tracker book into another vehicle," Richie Boucher told a news conference.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Cowell)
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.
LONDON British consumers are feeling the strain of rising prices caused by last year's Brexit vote, suggesting the economy is heading for a slowdown just as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union, surveys and data showed on Tuesday.