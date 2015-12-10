MADRID Low interest rates and weak business volumes are squeezing the profit margins of Spanish banks, the head of the country's central bank said on Thursday, adding that they might be improved by investing in new technology and further mergers.

Spanish banks' earnings have recovered following a 2008 property crash that forced some into state bailouts, but many are still struggling to jumpstart lending, while low interest rates across the euro zone are weighing on margins.

Many Spanish households and companies are still cutting their borrowings after the recession, instead of taking on new credit.

Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde said banks' results had improved after a big clean-up of soured loans and toxic property assets, but that challenges remained.

"The profitability of (banks') activity in Spain, as in other surrounding countries, is subject to great pressure," Linde told a conference in Madrid.

Banks could improve their profitability by shifting even more of their business online, Linde added, noting that Spanish banks still had more offices per head than the European average, adding that "this process could therefore have further to run."

He also said that consolidation in the Spanish and euro zone banking sectors was not necessarily over.

Analysts and bankers expect more consolidation in Spain as soon as next year, as lenders seek ways to bump up returns. The country's banking system has already shrunk since the crisis, when there were around 45 lenders and small savings banks, to fewer than 15 now, including eight listed banks.

Some have been especially acquisitive, with the third-biggest bank Caixabank snapping up ailing domestic rivals during the downturn, while smaller Sabadell recently turned its sights on overseas markets, purchasing TSB in Britain.

Linde said Spanish banks were better positioned now to face a challenging environment than they were before the property market collapse and a double-dip recession.

"But we must recognise that the outlook is very different than before the crisis; today it's more demanding, more competitive, with more uncertainties and difficulties due to technological changes ..., regulatory innovations, reputation problems and demands to improve client relations," Linde said.

