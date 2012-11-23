LONDON British lawmakers are considering an overhaul of banks' IT systems to stimulate competition by making it easier to switch accounts, a member of an inquiry into banking standards told Reuters.

The parliamentary commission is seeking ways to break the stranglehold of the few large lenders that have long dominated the British banking sector. The creation of IT infrastructure and the reluctance of customers to move accounts are viewed as two of the most significant barriers to new entrants.

Conservative MP Mark Garnier said he supported proposals for a system that would enable customers to retain their account details when they move banks, adding that money being used to maintain outdated systems would be better spent creating an entirely new framework.

The former investment banker said that plans for banks to be given a strict seven-day deadline when transferring customers' accounts to rival institutions did not go far enough and the commission is assessing a more radical solution.

"Seven-day switching is a red herring, it's missing the point," Garnier told Reuters. "You cannot have 40-year-old systems. I'd like to see full account portability and a uniform IT system that makes it easier for challengers to enter the industry."

The fragility of banks' computer systems was laid bare this year by a software glitch that caused chaos for millions of Royal Bank of Scotland customers.

Speaking to the commission this month, Andy Haldane, the Bank of England's director of financial stability, said he was keen on customer account details being stored in a "central utility-type function". Haldane said that banks would then "compete to plug and play into that central utility".

"Once the information is held centrally it will become easier to switch both deposit accounts and loan accounts. This is potentially a transformational idea for the industry and one I hope it could embrace," Haldane said.

Although analysts say that such a move would cost several billion pounds, Haldane does not believe it would be "out of reach financially", given that banks are already spending billions each year on IT, the majority of which is used to maintain legacy systems. RBS, alone, is expecting to spend about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) on implementing changes to its IT systems this year.

BROADER REMIT

The commission was set up in July after the government came under pressure to scrutinise banks more effectively in the wake of Barclays being fined 290 million pounds for manipulating key interest rates including Libor - one of a number of scandals that have rocked the industry.

Its original remit to examine standards and conduct within the industry shifted when it was asked to conduct pre-legislative scrutiny of the government's draft banking reform bill. The pre-legislative work has hogged the commission's agenda so far, focusing on issues relating to the separation of banks' retail operations from riskier investment activities.

The commission has been asked to report its views on the proposed legislation by December 18. The inquiry will then be extended until April, Garnier said, and the commission will step up its examination of standards within the industry next year.

Garnier said that, though the inquiry was originally set up in response to the Libor scandal, its remit was much broader.

"Libor is not the issue but a symptom of the problem, and we are trying to get to the bottom of that problem. The issue is culture and standards."

Among the areas of focus going forward will be how the industry can avoid further mis-selling scandals. Britain's banks are facing a bill of more than 12 billion pounds ($19 billion) to compensate customers wrongly sold payment protection insurance on loans and mortgages and the full extent of interest rate swap mis-selling is still emerging.

The recommendations of the commission could have a major bearing on how Britain's banking sector will look in future years. HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint told the commission that the bank's decision on whether it will stay in the UK had been postponed until 2015, when it expects the regulatory environment to be clearer.

The commission, which is led by Conservative MP Andrew Tyrie and includes former finance minister Nigel Lawson and the next Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has a huge amount of ground to cover in the coming months.

"It's a huge thing. It's the epicentre of the political world at the moment," Garnier said.

