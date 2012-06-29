Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
LONDON Britain's financial regulator said on Friday it had reached agreement with the country's four biggest high street banks in relation to the mis-selling of interest rate hedging products.
The Financial Services Authority said it had reached an agreement with Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and RBS.
Lloyds issued a separate statement saying it did not expect the financial impact from the settlement to be material.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
BARCELONA, Spain Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the classic 3310 talk and text phone, the world's most popular device in the year 2000.
BARCELONA, Spain Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica announced a new strategy on Sunday promising to give customers back control of their own data with the help of a new digital personal assistant.