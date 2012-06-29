LONDON Britain's financial regulator said on Friday it had reached agreement with the country's four biggest high street banks in relation to the mis-selling of interest rate hedging products.

The Financial Services Authority said it had reached an agreement with Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and RBS.

Lloyds issued a separate statement saying it did not expect the financial impact from the settlement to be material.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)