BOSTON Stricken European banks like Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI) and the Franco-Belgian Dexia (DEXI.BR) might want to sell asset management units to raise funds but would have a hard time finding motivated buyers, an industry banker said.

"I'm very sceptical of large deals," Don Putnam said on Wednesday, speaking at an industry conference in Boston sponsored by trade publication mutualfundwire.com. Amid volatile markets, few potential buyers are ready to pay much for acquisitions, he said.

"In periods of turbulence, the motives to sell are much more powerful than the motives to buy," Putnam said in an interview after his talk. As a whole, any units that come on the block will be "flawed properties of flawed owners," he said.

Putnam, managing partner of Grail Partners, said his investment firm does not currently represent either UniCredit or Dexia.

UniCredit, Italy's largest bank, said in April that it had dropped its plans to sell its Pioneer asset management unit, which has a major U.S. operation cantered in Boston, reportedly after it was disappointed with the offers it received.

Putnam said he expects Pioneer's U.S. operations might fetch around $1 billion in a sale, and said it would probably "delight" local managers to be separated from the bank as it faces broader economic troubles. But that price might not fulfill the hopes of UniCredit, he said.

A spokesman for Pioneer in Boston declined to comment.

Another sale candidate, Putnam said, would be the Dexia Asset Management business of Dexia. Shares in the bank have fallen recently and the Belgian and French governments are developing a rescue plan for the institution, in need of support because of its exposure to Greek debt and trouble accessing wholesale funds. [ID:nL5E7L513F]

"Dexia would love to sell that pile of cash they call an asset-management business," Putnam said. According to the company's web site it had 86.4 billion euros under management at the end of 2010 with big operations in Belgium, France, Luxembourg and Australia.

But few companies would be obvious buyers, Putnam said. He said he does not expect a return soon to the days of big past deals, such as in the fall of 2009 when Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP.N) agreed to buy most of Bank of America Corp's (BAC.N) Columbia Funds business for around $1 billion, and Invesco Ltd (IVZ.N) agreed to buy Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) retail investment business for around $1.5 billion.

Now, he said, "you won't see transactions that fulfill the fevered dreams of bankers."

BIG CASH POSITIONS

Eaton Vance Corp (EV.N) Chief Executive Thomas Faust, who also spoke at the conference, said in an interview he agreed that some types of buyers from the past, such as private equity firms, would be less interested today.

Faust pointed out that many large companies are sitting on big piles of cash, however, and depressed prices could make the current times a good time for a deal. "For a strategic buyer, I don't know that it's a bad time," he said.

Without getting specific, he suggested that Eaton Vance is not currently in the market for a deal. The company has one employee keeping track of mergers in the industry and opportunities, Faust said. Of this person, Faust said: "I don't think that he is particularly overtaxed at the moment." (Reporting by Ross Kerber, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)