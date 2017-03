A trader works at the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON Goldman Sachs (GS.N) was named "Bank of the Year" for 2013 by International Financing Review (IFR) on Friday, which praised the U.S. investment bank's ability to build market share in the face of a tough economic and regulatory landscape.

Goldman also took home the prize for top equity house, while Germany's Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) received three top awards: top bond house, top loan house and top high-yield bond house.

IFR is part of Thomson Reuters.

(For a full list of winners, click here: here)

(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Steve Slater)