SAO PAULO After years of torrid growth, Brazilian banks are shifting down gears in the auto loan market, seeking to stave off record defaults and remove a stain from their balance sheets.

But the push to rein in auto financing -- which accounts for 10 percent of total credit in Brazil -- could take more time and money than lenders are predicting, as defaults are increasing rapidly. That poses more risks for local banks, which are already grappling with declining profits, growing state meddling in the industry and an economic downturn.

While some bankers and analysts say efforts to trim loan maturities and toughen lending standards should do the trick, others say a downturn in the jobs market and a government push to increase car financing, which has almost tripled in size since 2006, may make it harder to fix a segment that has grown too rapidly in recent years.

Auto loans represent a little more than one-third of all personal loans in Brazil, compared with 29 percent in the United States. Still, non-performing loans in the segment are rising at such a frantic pace that they drove Brazil's overall default ratio to an all-time high last month.

"If banks are struggling with this amid a robust job market, how much harder will it be when the labour market actually deteriorates?" asks Silvana Machado, a partner with Sao Paulo-based consultancy A.T. Kearney.

At stake is the confidence in an industry that has for years been Brazil's most profitable and which investors see as one of the world's safest banking sectors after the 2008 global crisis. Signs of lax risk assessment and mounting loan-related losses in the auto segment were key factors helping push bank shares down 36 percent over the last year.

Brazil's largest banks, which also dominate local auto financing, are likely to post disappointing profits in the second quarter after scaling up provisions for bad loans as vehicle repossessions soared, analysts at Credit Suisse Group said in a report this week.

TESTING BANKS' PRUDENCE

The newfound prudence of banks will be tested in coming months as President Dilma Rousseff pushes lenders to offer more vehicle financing to jumpstart Brazil's economy, said Gustavo Schroden, an analyst with Espirito Santo Investment Bank. Rousseff is urging state banks to boost lending at a cheaper cost, on hopes their private rivals will follow suit.

With defaults on the rise, some analysts worry that Rousseff's strategy is poorly timed and may foment irresponsible lending among some lenders wary of losing market share to state-controlled banks such as Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA).

Many are predicting that a series of stimulus measures -- including aggressive interest rate cuts and incentives to sell more cars -- will hit a dead end as households are nearing their limit to take on more debt. Car inventories rose to the highest in four years in May, while repossessions soared 66 percent in the year through May, industry data showed.

As rates fall and loan maturities are extended, the ability to generate profits will increasingly be linked to the value of collateral, such as new and used cars. Automobile prices in Brazil, however, have been falling, another dilemma for banks in the auto loan business.

"The health of the auto loan market hinges on this: constant growth of the economy that supports car prices, demand and wages," A.T. Kearney's Machado said.

A small group of investors including Amit Rajpal of London-based hedge fund Marshall Wallace are predicting that the choppy waters in the auto loan segment could at some point trigger a full-on banking crisis.

But bankers and many analysts dispute that view, saying that an unlikely collapse of the auto loan market could be rapidly assimilated by lenders and therefore wouldn't contaminate the whole banking system.

Even though Brazil's economy has slowed sharply since 2010, when it grew a whopping 7.5 percent, annual growth of rates of 2 percent to 3 percent are expected in the next couple of years -- not spectacular, but still attractive in a gloomy global economy.

LULA'S CREDIT FRENZY

The auto loan woes date back to 2009, when then-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva encouraged banks to engage in aggressive lending campaigns to fend off fallout from the 2008 financial crisis. Rousseff, Lula's political protégé, is taking a similar approach now.

Back then, banks allowed car buyers to pay less up front and stretched maturities to as much as 80 months, making vehicles affordable for first-time borrowers -- many of whom took on more debt than they could handle.

Eager to reduce loan delinquencies, most banks are resisting the pressure to ramp up loan disbursements and instead are adopting stricter standards for car loans. The average maturity on car loans fell to 17 months in May from over 20 months in 2009, according to central bank data.

Lending spreads in the segment, or the difference between the rate that banks charge and pay savers for their deposits, climbed to 35 percentage points from 27 points in the same period. Meanwhile, the average spread for all loans in the banking system fell to a 2-1/2 year-low in May.

"Prudence will prevail and banks are taking the right steps to prevent asset quality from spinning out of control," said Maria Rita Gonçalves, an analyst at Fitch Ratings in Rio de Janeiro.

The top five auto lenders in Brazil happen to be the five largest commercial banks in the country. Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA), the nation's largest private sector bank, has a 29 percent market share in the segment, followed by Banco Votorantim with 16 percent.

As a result of missteps in both lending for autos and small enterprises, Itau Unibanco set aside more from profit to cover non-performing loans in five of the last six quarters.

Votorantim, 49.9 percent-owned by Banco do Brasil, lost 1.3 billion reais (400.9 million pounds) over the past three quarters as a significant portion of its auto loan book soured. Both Banco do Brasil, Latin America's largest bank, and majority shareholder Grupo Votorantim pumped 2 billion reais into the bank this week to strengthen its capital base.

Both banks have undertaken drastic measures to control the problems, by tightening loan approval and disbursement standards and recalibrating their risk assessment models. Santander Investment Securities analyst Boris Molina expect both lenders to flush out non-performing auto loans by year-end.

"While asset quality issues in auto loans have been worse than expected, we do not see the vehicle finance segment in Brazil as representing a systemic problem for the financial services industry," Molina wrote in a recent note to clients.

(Additional reporting by Aluísio Alves in Sao Paulo; editing by Gunna Dickson)