Banks and earnings power European shares
LONDON European shares rose in early trade on Wednesday as French lender Credit Agricole led banking stocks higher and earnings provided a boost.
LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland is set to announce on Friday that it will set aside a further 125 million pound to cover compensation for mis-selling loan insurance, a person familiar with the matter said.
The British bank is expected to bring its provision for the ethically questionable practice of misleading investors about loan insurance to more than 1 billion pounds when it publishes its first-quarter results.
The expected announcement will take the bill for state-owned banks resulting from the payment protection insurance (PPI) scandal to almost 5 billion pounds.
PPI policies were typically taken out alongside a personal loan or mortgage to cover repayments if customers fell ill or lost jobs.
They were often sold, however, to self-employed or unemployed people who would not have been able to claim.
Rival British banks Lloyds and Barclays recently bolstered their compensation funds following a spike in the number of people making claims.
LONDON World stocks hit 21-month peaks on Wednesday and the dollar rose for the 11th straight day, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible interest rate rise next month during upbeat comments on the U.S. economy.
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Wednesday over concerns that OPEC producers would not be able to maintain their high compliance so far with output cuts aimed at reining in a global fuel supply overhang.