LONDON Consumer complaints about banks and other financial companies soared in the first six months of the year, driven by widespread disputes over controversial loan repayment insurance, the financial ombudsman said.

The ombudsman, which acts as mediator when banks and their customers fail to resolve disputes, had a total 149,925 complaints referred to it in the first half of 2011, a 54 percent increase compared with the previous six months.

Complaints about payment protection insurance (PPI), which allows borrowers to keep up debt repayments in the event of a loss of income, accounted for two thirds of the total.

Regulatory investigations have revealed that PPI, typically taken out alongside loans, was widely missold to consumers. Britain's leading banks this year took billions of pounds in charges to cover compensation payments to customers after losing a court appeal in April.

The ombudsman said the higher volume of dispute referrals in the first six months was partly driven by banks' decision to put PPI complaints on hold pending the outcome of the court case.

Just five financial institutions accounted for nearly half the complaints received.

Almost 20,000 of them related to Lloyds Banking Group, 41 percent owned by the taxpayer after receiving billions of pounds of emergency support in the 2008 financial crisis.

