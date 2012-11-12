LONDON Britain could force banks to fully separate their retail operations from riskier areas if lenders fail to implement a "ring-fence" that sufficiently safeguards taxpayers or improves behaviour, the architect of the plan said on Monday.

John Vickers, who headed a commission that said domestic retail businesses should be shielded or "ring-fenced" from other operations, said he currently saw no need for a full break-up, but keeping that threat "in reserve" should help ensure the plan works.

Britain is discussing how best to implement Vickers' proposals.

"I am firmly with the recommendation we made. I believe that full separation would have had higher costs for a gain that might not even have been positive," Vickers told a panel of UK lawmakers assessing standards in banking.

"If the industry turned out to be unreformable ... then it's possible that total separation would turn out in due course to be the better step to take."

But he said that was not likely and he expects the ring-fence structure to work.

Most of Vickers' proposals are set to be introduced, but some are not or have been adjusted.

Draft legislation last month also failed to give clear guidance on which activities a ring-fenced bank will be allowed to engage in.

The government plans to prevent larger UK retail banks from leveraging their capital by any more than 33 times, whereas Vickers recommended the so-called "leverage cap" should be stricter and set at 25 times.

He said simple derivatives products such as interest rate and foreign exchange risk management products for small business customers should not be allowed within the retail arms.

