LONDON Virgin Money said on Friday there was a strong case for banks to completely split their retail and investment banking units, as part of a series of industry proposals aimed at repairing the sector's tarnished reputation.

British banks will already be required to shield their retail division from the riskier investment banking units under UK law.

"We believe that there is a strong case for the full separation of retail banking and investment banking," Virgin Money said in a submission to an inquiry into banking standards by MPs.

Virgin Money also said that banks should be required to make greater disclosures, including about their risks, regulatory capital requirements and other issues such as bonus payments, in order to make market discipline by shareholders more effective.

