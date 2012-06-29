LONDON British banks should feel free to tap into their hefty cash piles to keep lending flowing into the recession-hit economy as the economic outlook darkens, the Bank of England said on Friday.

Britain's economy is suffering its second recession in four years, and the BoE and government are keen to keep credit flowing to support business investment.

"The outlook for financial stability has deteriorated, particularly in light of heightened uncertainty about how and when euro area risks will be resolved," the BoE's risk watchdog, the Financial Policy Committee said.

Two weeks ago the government and BoE announced plans to give banks cheap six-month loans - and potentially to further low-cost funding if the banks in turn lend more to business.

On Friday, the FPC sought to reinforce this by saying banks had plenty of short-term cash set away for market shocks, though they should still be prepared to forego paying as much in bonuses and dividends to build up longer-term capital buffers.

"UK banks' holdings of highly liquid assets have tripled since the end of 2008, providing significant protection. In the event of short-term liquidity shocks, UK banks could run down these buffers," the FPC said in the BoE's half-yearly Financial Stability Report.

The sums freed could be huge as the BoE estimates total liquidity across Britain's banking system is around 500 billion pounds. A rowback of 20-30 percent would release 100-150 billion pounds for use, though bankers warn privately there is no guarantee freed up cash would end up in the pockets of credit-starved companies.

The assets held for liquidity purposes are mostly short-dated British government bonds. Banks built up these cash piles to avoid the fate of Northern Rock, which had to be nationalised after suffering Britain's first bank run in a century in 2007.

The FPC recommendations provide a rare note of regulatory relief for British banks in a week when Barclays was hit by a record fine for rigging interest rates.

Britain's four biggest banks - HSBC (HSBA.L), Lloyds (LLOY.L), Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) - were forced to pay compensation for mis-selling complex financial products to small businesses.

FSA URGED TO ACT

Since the FPC last met in March, Spain and Cyprus have had to ask for bailouts for their banks from other euro zone countries, pushing up funding costs for banks across Europe.

The euro zone has been struggling for over to two years to find a long-term solution to dangerously high debt levels in some countries and banks - though on Friday markets gave a cautious welcome to steps overnight by EU leaders to make it easier to inject capital into struggling banks.

The BoE takes over most British financial regulation next year, and the FPC's main role is to stop credit booms getting out of control and to monitor risks that cut across individual banks and threaten the financial system as a whole.

But for now the body directly regulating Britain's banks is the Financial Services Authority, and the FPC urged it to consider loosening liquidity rules for individual banks.

"The Committee recommends that the FSA makes clearer to banks that they are free to use their regulatory liquid asset buffers in the event of a liquidity stress," the FPC said.

BoE Governor Mervyn King and Deputy Governor Paul Tucker had both urged regulators earlier this month to take into account the greater amount of liquidity central banks can now make available to commercial banks in a crisis.

"The Committee noted that an increased willingness of banks to use regulatory liquid asset buffers could potentially enhance the efforts of the Monetary Policy Committee to stimulate the economy," the FPC said.

A BoE survey on Wednesday showed that British banks expected to continue to pass higher funding costs on to their borrowers over the next three months.

"That highlights the potential for an adverse feedback loop to develop, were the economy to weaken and the quality of banks' assets to deteriorate," the FPC said.

The consequences of a Greek exit from the euro zone would be significant, but manageable, it added.

"The direct impact of a Greek exit and associated redenomination appear likely to be manageable," it said.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones)