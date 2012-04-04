LONDON Europe's top banks would have had to raise 242 billion euros (203 billion pounds) or more to achieve minimum capital ratios if tougher rules that are coming in for the industry had been in force last year.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) said if the new rules, known as Basel III had been in force at the end of June then 27 of Europe's top 48 banks would have had a core Tier 1 capital ratio of less than 7 percent of assets, which is the target level for banks to meet when new rules come into force.

Basel III capital rules will be formally phased in from January 2013.

The EBA's assessment of the impact of Basel III showed that 10 big banks, or a fifth of those assessed, would have had core capital - a measure of a bank's financial strength - of less than the 4.5 percent.

Banks would need to raise 242 billion euros in aggregate to reach 7 percent, it said.

Its assessment suggests Basel III rules could hit banks even harder than many in the industry had feared. The average core capital for big banks would have dropped to 6.5 percent under the rules at the end of June, from their reported core capital level of 10.2 percent, the EBA said.

Europe's banking watchdog released this assessment on Wednesday at the end of a two-day meeting to gauge the progress banks are making to make themselves more resilient.

OPTIMISTIC ASSUMPTIONS

It still has concerns about the capital rebuilding plans of a "handful" of the 31 banks who have been told to raise 115 billion euros of capital by the end of June, according to one person familiar with the matter.

Banks are able to retain profits, sell assets, buy back their own debt, or cut their loan book to improve their capital ratios, as well as raise cash from investors.

But EBA Chairman Andrea Enria said in a paper last week that some were using "overly optimistic assumptions" on how they will hit the goal.

Italy's Monte dei Paschi (BMPS.MI) is regarded by analysts as one of those struggling to meet the EBA's target of having core equity of 9 percent by the end of June, and is taking steps to tidy up its finances.

Spanish banks are also under scrutiny as a property crash and a worsening economy have hurt their capital positions. But Spain's Economy Minister Luis De Guindos told Reuters all of the country's banks were already meeting the EBA's requirements.

De Guindos said more action was needed in his country and the consolidation of its banks would now accelerate.

The EBA's board of supervisors also discussed the shape of the next stress test for the industry, earmarked for 2013.

EBA members want to move beyond a simple pass/fail test of a specific capital level and delve deeper into banks' business models to assess if they are sustainable and profitable enough for the lenders to stand of their own feet and not need to be supported by funding from the European Central Bank.

The aim of the tests is to help restore investor confidence in the banking sector after the turmoil of the financial crisis and the euro zone debt crisis. The European Central Bank has had to step in with a trillion euros of three-year loans to meet banks' funding needs as many investors stay on the sidelines.

(Reporting by Steve Slater and Huw Jones in London and Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Jane Merriman)