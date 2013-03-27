LONDON, March 27Britain's banks discover on Wednesday how much extra capital they need to keep regulators happy.

The Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee (FPC), tasked with spotting system-wide risks, will announce the outcome of an inquiry into capital levels at the banks.

Regulators have been assessing if banks have set aside enough for losses on loans and for compensation and fines, and whether internal models for risk-weightings are prudent.

The FPC said in November the capital shortfall could be between 24 billion and 60 billion pounds ($37-91 billion). Analysts expect the final number to be near the middle of that range, but do not think banks will have to issue equity and expect they will be given time to meet demands.

Here are the banks' current capital positions at the end of 2012 as a percentage of risk-weighted assets (RWAs) - including their estimates under the full implementation of tougher Basel III capital rules that are being phased in - and possible remedies for any capital shortfall identified:

CORE TIER 1 "FULLY LOADED"

BASEL III CORE TIER 1 RBS 10.3 pct 7.7 pct LLOYDS 12.0 pct 8.1 pct BARCLAYS 10.9 pct 8.2 pct HSBC 12.3 pct 9.0 pct SANTANDER UK 12.1 pct 11.1 pct STANCHART 11.7 pct c10.7 pct RECENT ACTIONS/POSSIBLE REMEDIES ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

RBS announced in February further cuts to the size of its already shrunken investment bank and plans to sell a 20-25 percent stake in its U.S. arm Citizens via a stock market flotation in the next two years.

It said it added 250 million pounds to its provision for losses on bad loans in the fourth quarter, adopting a more conservative stance in response to concerns from the regulator.

The loss-making bank, 82 percent owned by the UK taxpayer, has shrunk its balance sheet by 900 billion pounds in the last four years and is also selling a portfolio of 315 UK branches, its insurance arm Direct Line and non-core loans, and could issue so-called contingent capital - debt that converts into equity or is wiped out if capital falls below a certain level.

LLOYDS

Lloyds, 39 percent owned by the state, also continues to shrink its bloated balance sheet by selling non-core loans.

It is in the process of selling 632 UK branches to the Co-Op, and this month sold a 20 percent stake in wealth manager St. James's Place to boost its capital by 600 million pounds, leaving it with a 37 percent holding.

The bank says it wants to restart dividend payments when capital requirements "are clearly defined and prudently met."

BARCLAYS

The bank is targeting a Basel III core Tier 1 ratio of at least 10.5 percent.

It is building contingent capital (CoCos) and expects loss-absorbing capital instruments to account for about 2 percent of its RWAs. That could see it issue up to 7 billion pounds ($11 billion) in CoCos, adding to 3 billion pounds it raised in November.

The bank bumped up its dividend last month, which would have needed regulatory approval, and aims to lift its payout ratio to 30 percent by 2015 from 19 percent last year.

HSBC

Its capital has been bolstered after 47 disposals in the last two years, which has brought in income and cut RWAs.

The bank expects its Basel III common equity tier 1 ratio to be 10.3 percent at the end of this year after more management actions, such as further asset sales, running down its U.S. loan book, reducing credit positions in its investment bank and retaining earnings.

The bank increased its 2012 dividend and said it plans to increase its first three quarterly payouts this year by 10 percent.

SANTANDER UK

The UK arm of Spain's Santander said it expects its ability to generate capital will enable it to meet targeted capital ratios even once Basel III is phased in.

($1 = 0.6599 British pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater; Editing by Mark Potter)