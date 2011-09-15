People walk past a pizza shop with a sign of a euro coin used to advertise its prices in central Madrid September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

LONDON Europe's taxpayers may need to fork out another round of support for banks as sagging markets make it ever harder for lenders to do business, and politicians offer little hope of a quick end to the region's debt crisis.

Relentless share price drops and persistent worries over liquidity are hurting already weak banks' profit margins, and the ever-more realistic prospect of a Greek default would cause heavy losses on their bond portfolios.

And with private investors unwilling to provide more cash, governments are the only possible backers of last resort, either through taking direct ownership, a European-wide rescue fund or possibly credit guarantee schemes, bankers say.

"We need a more coherent policy response from Europe," said Gareth Hunt, a banking analyst at Investec.

"Current valuations show that banks face acute capital distress, and there are either going to be very aggressive writedowns (or) dilutive rescue recapitalisations. If they don't materialise, shares look way too cheap."

Top European Union finance officials have urged ministers to reinforce banks' capital this week, according to documents, and the bloc has promised countries leeway to do so without violating antitrust rules.

Banks have far larger capital buffers than at the height of the credit crisis in 2008, when U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers fell over, and the European Central Bank is providing lifelines to fund their day-to-day business.

But indicators of banks' access to the funding market, such as the cost of insuring their debt and of dollar funding, are all flashing red.

The iTraxx senior financial CDS index, which measures the risk of bank defaults, is near record highs. And cross currency basis swaps showed dollar funding stress was at almost three-year records on Monday.

Goldman Sachs estimates a capital gap of 30-92 billion euros (26.23-80.45 billion pounds) in case of a further shock in sovereign debt markets, in a mid-point research scenario.

"One way or the other, you'll have to stabilise. The market sentiment is such that you'll have to do so ... and certainly in a more fundamental way than we've seen so far," said Jeroen van den Broek, head of credit strategy at ING.

The European bank share index .SX7P has lost 42 percent from a peak in February, even though stocks gained 5 percent on Thursday after central banks around the globe promised to open up new dollar funding lines to support banks.

LONG WAIT

Senior bankers have recently expressed frustration in private conversations about what they say is a lack of political will to deal with Europe's debt crisis once and for all.

But drastic political solutions -- such as a euro zone bond jointly underwritten by all 17 countries in the single currency bloc, or even the removal of Greece from the project -- could take months, if not years to hammer out.

The prospect of a long wait may have been the reason for International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde to urge Europe to urgently recapitalise its banks last month, comments that drew heavy criticism from EU politicians.

Short of injecting capital into the banks, European countries could also support its financial sector through the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) rescue fund.

The triple-A rated fund, set up last year in the wake of Greece's first international bailout, is seeking approval for a range of new powers, including the ability to lend money to countries to recapitalise banks.

BNP Paribas Chief Executive Frederic Oudea seemed to hint at that at a conference to present a drastic plan to cut down its size to shore up capital, according to an analyst at Barclays Capital, who hosted the meeting.

"If there is to be a capital raise -- if that would help -- Mr Oudea thinks that it should be a fairly small amount ... and should be ideally coordinated and done with other French/ European banks," BarCap said in a note.

Another option would be a credit guarantee scheme, where the government would make good any losses that banks incur on loans or other assets on their balance sheet.

Only eight banks failed Europe's recent "stress test", an annual health check that put the total capital shortfall at a paltry 2.5 billion euros, a figure widely criticised as too low and politically skewed.

U.S. asset manager Blackrock (BLK.N) , which helped Ireland set up a bad bank after trawling through the accounts of its crisis-ridden banks, is now doing the same in Greece.

Ireland found earlier this year that its banks had a far higher need of fresh capital than the EU tests had established, and the same may well be true for Greece.

European Monetary Affairs Commissioner Ollie Rehn last week urged banks to raise money from private investors. But they have made it overwhelmingly clear they won't foot the bill, say bankers whose job it is to sell bank shares.

"The banks aren't investible at the moment. The share price isn't relevant now. Everyone hopes governments will step in," said one equity capital markets banker.

"But that is the key word: governments. It is not just one government making a decision so it is a question of political issues and difference of opinion."

(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan and John O'Donnell in Brussels; Editing by Will Waterman)